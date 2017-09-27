Worksafe BC investigating forklift accident at MRC Global

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Worksafe BC investigators are investigating after a forklift incident in Fort St. John sent a worker to hospital.

Worksafe BC Media and Government Relations Officer Erica Simpson said that officials with Worksafe were informed about the incident shortly before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Simpson said that according to preliminary information, one worker was transported to hospital after an incident involving a forklift occurred at MRC Global, located at 8529 100 St. in Fort St. John.

Simpson was not able to provide any further details about the incident, the worker’s identity, or the severity of the worker’s injuries. She added that Worksafe BC investigators are continuing their investigation into the incident, and that more details will be available in the Inspection Report that is due to be released in the near future.