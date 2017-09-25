Women’s Soccer registration now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Registration for Women’s Soccer is now open as the season is to start soon.

They will be having their Annual General Meeting Tuesday on the first floor of the Pomeroy Event Centre from 7p.m. to 8p.m. Interested new players as well as returning ones are invited to attend, as there will be a door prize for a free registration. The fall/winter league begins in October and runs until March.

Players of all fitness and skill levels are encouraged to sign up.

Registration closes on September 30th.

For more info visit:www.fsjwsl.com