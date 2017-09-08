Women’s Resource Society seeking to fill shelves with One Bag Challenge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is once again asking for help to fill the shelves of the Society’s outreach centre food bank, which are nearly bare.

Executive director Amanda Trotter said that to help put more food on the shelves for those in need in the community, the Society has launched the One Bag Challenge fundraiser.

The Society is asking residents to donate just one bag of groceries to the food bank, and to nominate their friends, relatives, colleagues, and other businesses to match their donation. Trotter said that the One Bag Challenge has already brought in a number of donations, but that the shelves are still far from being full.

For more information on the One Bag Challenge, visit the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society Facebook page, or stop by the outreach centre at 10051 100th Avenue.