Woman’s death in Grande Prairie apartment fire not considered suspicious

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — The Grande Prairie RCMP say that the death of a 55 year-old woman is not considered suspicious after her body was found in an apartment that had caught fire earlier this month.

Just after 7:00 a.m. on September 6th, first responders were called out to a report of a fire at the Montrose Apartment complex. The body of a woman was found Inside the apartment after the fire was extinguished.

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton, the death of the 55-year-old female has been deemed to not be suspicious.

The woman’s name will not be released and no further media releases regarding this matter are anticipated.