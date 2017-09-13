Woman reported missing in Grande Prairie

September 13, 2017 Chris Newton News, Regional Comments Off on Woman reported missing in Grande Prairie
Jaime Brosseau. Photo supplied by RCMP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

41 year-old Jaime Brosseau was reported missing yesterday. She was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately midnight Tuesday morning.

Brosseau is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

There is a general concern for her well-being, and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with Brosseau. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or via the Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.