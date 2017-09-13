Woman reported missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

41 year-old Jaime Brosseau was reported missing yesterday. She was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately midnight Tuesday morning.

Brosseau is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’5” tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

There is a general concern for her well-being, and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with Brosseau. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or via the Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.