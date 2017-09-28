Winter tire requirements begin October 1st in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. — The provincial government is reminding motorists that winter tire regulations will go into effect on October 1st.

Drivers are required to have winter tires installed on their vehicles if they are travelling on designated highways around the province. In B.C., winter tires are defined as those labelled with either the Mountain Snowflake symbol or the Mud and Snow (M+S) symbol on the sidewall of the tire. Winter tires must have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 mm, and must be used until March 31st. Drivers that don’t have the proper winter tires on their vehicle on designated routes can receive a fine of $121, while those who don’t have the minimum tread depth on their winter tires on designated routes can receive a fine of $109.

“People may experience sunny and warm conditions when they set out, but run into heavy rain, snow or sleet along the way,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. “That’s why it’s important to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped with snow tires with the Mountain Snowflake or Mud and Snow symbol, along with good solid treads.”

“As we head into the winter season and unpredictable driving conditions, I want to remind everyone to be safe behind the wheel with B.C.’s annual winter tire rules coming into effect,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. “It is the responsibility of all drivers to ensure they have the correct winter tires on designated routes – this, along with other safe driving behaviours such as slowing down, putting your phone out of reach, and not drinking and driving, can make a big difference in getting everyone home safely.”

These requirements are only for motorists travelling on designated routes. More than 60 percent of the province does not experience regular snow conditions; therefore, the ministry is not requiring all drivers to equip their vehicles with winter tires.