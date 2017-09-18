The White Hatter giving seminar for SD60 parents about online safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 and the District Parent Advisory Committee will be hosting a special seminar for parents on the topics of social media and online safety this evening.

Bert Bowes Middle School Principal Wade Hart said that the presentation follows several that The White Hatter gave to kids in the district several years ago. The White Hatter is the professional name of retired Victoria Police Staff Sgt. Darren Laur, who helps educate the public about online internet and social media safety.

Hart said that the course, which takes place this evening at Bert Bowes School, is largely geared toward parents, and how they can keep their kids safe in an era of Internet omnipresence. He explained that Laur also helps educate the public about the dangers of social media, specifically with regards to cyberbullying and how to combat it.

The White Hatter is speaking to parents tonight in the Bert Bowes School gymnasium from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.