Volleyball season kicks off in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School junior and senior girls volleyball team will be heading to Grand Prairie on Friday through Sunday to kickoff the volleyball season.

22 total teams from the region will partake in the three day tournament, hosted by the Grand Prairie Regional College’s Big Red Wolves.

The senior girls will be coached by Elena Warkentin with teacher support from Jim Lovell. James and Kari Brown-John will be behind the bench for the junior girls. Kara Myllymaki will be providing teacher support.

Game time on Friday for the both teams will be 11:15 a.m. against St. Joes.

The boys will not be sending any teams to this tournament.