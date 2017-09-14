 United Way hosting its 7th annual Fire Truck Pull

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way is hosting its annual Fire Truck Pull at Centennial Park this weekend.

Teams of 10 will have to pull a fire truck weighing over 20,000 lbs. over a distance of 50 feet as fast as possible. The winning team in the heavy weight and not-so heavy weight divisions will receive awards. Prizes will also be awarded to the best dressed team and the one that raises the most money.

Fees are $250 for team entry or $25 per person. You must be 19 or older to participate.

Check-in time is 10:30 a.m. where a pancake breakfast will be provided. The event gets underway at 11:00 a.m. There is also a kid activity section that consists of a bouncy castle, face painting and more.

A Trophy presentation will be followed by a BBQ lunch.

Proceeds from the Fire Truck Pull go towards The United Way in Northern B.C.

For more information or to register contact Nikki Hedges at: nikih@unitedwaynbc.ca