 United Way hosting its 7th annual Fire Truck Pull

September 14, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff News Comments Off on  United Way hosting its 7th annual Fire Truck Pull
Energetic City Roller Derby Association was one of the teams participating in the Fire Truck Pull previously.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  The United Way is hosting its annual Fire Truck Pull at Centennial Park this weekend.

Teams of 10 will have to pull a fire truck weighing over 20,000 lbs. over a distance of 50 feet as fast as possible. The winning team in the heavy weight and not-so heavy weight divisions will receive awards. Prizes will also be awarded to the best dressed team and the one that raises the most money.

Fees are $250 for team entry or $25 per person. You must be 19 or older to participate.

Check-in time is 10:30 a.m. where a pancake breakfast will be provided. The event gets underway at 11:00 a.m. There is also a kid activity section that consists of a bouncy castle, face painting and more.

A Trophy presentation will be followed by a BBQ lunch.

Proceeds from the Fire Truck Pull go towards The United Way in Northern B.C.

For more information or to register contact Nikki Hedges at: nikih@unitedwaynbc.ca