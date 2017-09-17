United Way Fire Truck pull raises over $35,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The annual United Way Fort St. John Fire Truck pull raised over $35,000 Saturday.

Ten teams took on the challenge of pulling a 20,000 pound fire truck in Centennial Park. In the Fastest Time Heavy Weight Trophy division, Progress Energy won with 12:40 secs, hot on their heels was Evangel Downtown with their special guest appearance MP Bob Zimmer who came in a close second with 14:65 secs and 3rd was the Charlie Lake Fire Department with a 14:70 secs.

Winning the Fastest Time Not So Heavy Weight Trophy was Chances Fort St John with a 17:31 secs, 2nd Shell Canada with 18:31 secs and 3rd Killbilies with 18:82 secs.

Winner of Most Funds Raised was Progress Energy who raised an amazing $18,840 and Enbridge who raised a total of $10,457.

Funds raised from the event will go to help boost community programs for the people in the community.