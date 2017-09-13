Two proposed outdoor washrooms to go back to the drawing board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will need to rethink the plan for two outdoor washrooms at Matthews Park and the Skate Park.

Staff previously issued a Request for Proposals to build a public washroom at each park earlier this year. The project’s budget was $380,000 for the two facilities.

Fort St. John-based companies WL Constuction and Kalmar Construction Ltd. placed bids of $568,840.00 and $468,420.00 respectively. Council member Bruce Christensen asked if there was a low bidder and if city staff tried to negotiate, as it was a route that had been taken in the past.

General Manager of Community Services Wally Farris said that there was one low bidder of around $100,000, but that no negotiations took place. Farris said he felt that there was too much of a gap, and wanted to stick to a building standard. Council voted in favour of finding an alternative solution to getting facilities installed.