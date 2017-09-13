Two proposed outdoor washrooms to go back to the drawing board

Members of Fort St. John Council during the Committee of the Whole meeting. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. –  The City of Fort St. John will need to rethink the plan for two outdoor washrooms at  Matthews Park and the Skate Park.

Staff previously issued a Request for Proposals to build a public washroom at each park earlier this year. The project’s budget was $380,000 for the two facilities.

Fort St. John-based companies WL Constuction and Kalmar Construction Ltd. placed bids of $568,840.00 and $468,420.00 respectively. Council member Bruce Christensen asked if there was a low bidder and if city staff tried to negotiate, as it was a route that had been taken in the past.

General Manager of Community Services Wally Farris said that there was one low bidder of around $100,000, but that no negotiations took place. Farris said he felt that there was too much of a gap, and wanted to stick to a building standard. Council voted in favour of finding an alternative solution to getting facilities installed.

 