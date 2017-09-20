Trackers split weekend exhibition series with Prince George

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers returned home from their weekend exhibition series in Prince George.

The Trackers would end up losing the first game by a score of 6-0 as a fairly young and inexperienced team hit the ice for head coach Gerard Dicaire. The boys would however take game two with a come from behind victory, downing PG by a score of 2-1.

Manager Sheldon Steele said they iced a lot of veterans in the second game as his son Aiden scored both goals. There are currently 24 players on the roster as the team looks to cut three to four more before the season begins.