Trackers season opener this weekend versus Polar Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are preparing for their first game of the regular season in Dawson Creek.

The Trackers recently returned from a weekend tournament in Whitecourt, where they went undefeated through four games.

Team President Sheldon Steele said, “we have selected our 19 players for the regular season and we can’t wait for the season to get started.”

The Trackers welcome the Wainwright Polar Kings at the Dawson Creek and District Memorial Arena this Saturday. Puck drop is at 11:45a.m.