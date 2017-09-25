Trackers return home from Whitecourt undefeated

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that Noah Lang scored a penalty shot goal. That goal was actually scored by Connor Bowie in the Trackers’ fourth game, good enough for a hat-trick. The game sheet that was sent to us was most likely the bottom copy, and was therefore incredibly difficult to read.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern BC/Yukon Trackers didn’t lose in Whitecourt over the weekend at the Icebreakers tournament, sweeping all four games.

The Trackers opened the tournament against a physical Fort McMurray team. It was a penalty-filled affair which Northeast B.C. won by the score of 5-2. Aiden Craig-Steele would finish the game with a goal and an assist. Both teams struggled with the man advantage as the Trackers were 1 for 10 and Fort McMurray was 1 for 12. Dakota Olsen got the “W” in net.

Game Two saw the boys face off against Grande Prairie, with Tyler MacArthur getting the nod as puck stopper. Teams would trade goals in a back and forth first period. The Trackers would pull away in the final 40 minutes of the game, winning 5-3. Craig-Steele tallied three points in the game, while Curtis Hammond, Connor Kindrat, and John Herrington all had two-point outings.

Peace River would prove the Trackers’ toughest test, as they outscored Northeast B.C. 1-0 lead going into the first intermission. Both special teams were on display as the Royals Trackers exchanged short-handed tallies in the second and third periods. A hat trick from Johnny Herrington would lead the Trackers to a 6-2 victory, while Kindrat and Hammond had their second 2-point games in a row. Olsen got his second win of the tournament in net, stopping all but two shots.

The Trackers would finish off their tournament with a game against host Whitecourt with a 5-0 victory. Connor Bowie lead the way with a hat-trick, including a tally on a penalty shot, while Dakota Olsen picked up his first shutout at the tourney.

The Trackers open their regular season in Dawson Creek this Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Versus the Wainwright Polar Kings.