Trackers looking for bus drivers this season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers are searching for bus drivers for the upcoming season.

Manager Sheldon Steele said the team usually runs with two to three drivers, including several parents that volunteered last year. The Trackers play 16 road games every season plus two tournaments, and Steele said that travelling by bus is cheaper than other alternatives.

The team wraps up their exhibition games in Whitecourt this weekend for the Icebreaker tournament, and should have the last round of cuts made by Monday. The Trackers’ regular season begins on September 30th in Dawson Creek.

For more information, contact Sheldon Steele at ssteele@prn.bc.ca.