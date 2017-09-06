Three local groups ask City council for grants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three local groups went in front of Fort St. John City Council at a Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, making applications for City funding.

Tourism Fort St. John was the first organization to make a presentation to Council. Speaking on behalf of the Tourism Board, President Christina Seguin outlined the work the Board has done in the last year to increase and promote tourism in the Fort St. John area. Seguin detailed the new kiosks that have been erected around the City, as well as the work that has been done on Tourism Fort St. John’s website.

Last year the Board received a $36,000 grant from the city, but this year, they are applying for $45,000 in funding. Seguin explained that the money will go towards providing maintenance for the Board’s website a kiosks, buying more kiosks, developing a strategic plan, and conducting a study on the exact value of tourism to the local economy.

The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society’s Executive Director Amanda Trotter gave a presentation on the work the Society has done to help those in need in the community over the past year, and some of the programs the Society is planning for the future. Trotter asked the City for a grant totalling $9,180 that would go towards the purchase of ten adult and ten student monthly bus passes, plus ten books of single bus tickets. Last year, the Society made the same ask, but were approved for a grant of $7,475, or the equivalent of 14 monthly passes and seven books of single bus tickets.

Finally, the North Peace Historical Society gave their grant request presentation from Manager/Curator Heather Sjoblom. The Society is once again asking for a grant of $10,000, which it received last year.