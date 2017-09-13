The annual Terry Fox Run takes place this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Terry Fox Run will be held this Sunday at the Northern Lights College.

The run/walk will consist of one kilometer (for kids), two kilometer, five kilometer and ten kilometer distances. Bikes, wheelchairs/strollers and roller-blades are welcome. Dogs are asked to be on a leash.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m. at the main entrance. The walk and run begins at 11:00 a.m.

The run will start at the college head down 93st and then back to the college.

The goal this year is to raise around $1,200 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

To pre-register visit: www.terryfox.org