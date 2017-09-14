The 4th annual Comedy Show returns to the Lido Theatre this Friday and Saturday.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Lido Theatre is hosting its annual Peace County Comedy Fest this weekend.

Five comedians will be taking center stage including Erica Sigurdson, Katie Ellen, Dan Quinn, Kyle Bottom and Mayce Galoni. Who have “Making regular appearances on CBC’s The Debaters as well as Comedy Festivals and Just For Laughs across the country, these comedians are ready to you laughing with their side splitting humor.”

Three acts perform a night, with different shows each night.

Dawson Creek’s Corner Pin Lounge and the Site C dam will also be hosting comedy shows soon, with the same lineup.

Tickets range from $20 to $30 plus GST/Fees. Must be 19 or older. Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to ticket purchase tickets call 250-785-3011 or visit: www.thelido.ca/event.php?itemid=8074