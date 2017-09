FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 37th annual Terry Fox Run for The Cure raised $2400 last weekend.

Organizer Ken Lane said the event surpassed this year’s goal of $1200, as 75 runners, walkers and several dogs showed up on Sunday and were treated to some amazing fall weather.

Lane says the event gets and bigger and better each year. The Northern Lights College hosted the run as people enjoyed the trails along the bypass road.