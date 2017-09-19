Taylor tweaks Peace Island Park boat launch agreement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is set to make some slight changes to an agreement with BC Hydro regarding the boat launch at Peace Island Park for the next two years.

Both the District and Hydro previously reached a deal regarding maintenance on the park’s boat launch back in 2014. Under the agreement, maintenance on the Peace Island Park boat launch is overseen by the Peace Island Park Caretaker, an employee of BC Hydro. The District provides assistance when needed.

However, the District has proposed amending the current deal that would see the District take more responsibility for maintenance. If maintenance on the launch is required, the District’s Parks and Facilities Director would give one of the District’s employees the role of doing basic boat launch maintenance. Chief Administrator Charlotte Mcleod said the District and its employees will not have any association with the ramp, except with regards to routine maintenance and structural work.

BC Hydro will also be providing their own funding for the boat launch ramp. Hydro would reimburse the District of Taylor for regular maintenance costs to the ramp up to $10,000 during each operating season of the term, which is set to expire in 2019.

The new terms of the agreement will now go into effect after Council voted in favour of the amendments, as BC Hydro had already approved the changes.