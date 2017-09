TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club is now taking registrations for their club leagues now that the curling season is upon us.

Single League Memberships are $200 for new members, $100 for seniors who are 60 or older, $100 for the junior league, and $25 for the family fun league. The curling season begins on October 25th.

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/taylorcurlingclub