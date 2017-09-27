Tahltan First Nations opposed to Treaty 8 hunting in their territory

DEASE LAKE, B.C. – The Tahltan Central Government has issued a statement both reaffirming that it is not subject to Treaty 8, and rejecting the exercise of Treaty 8 hunting rights in Tahltan territory.

The statement comes after the BC Supreme Court released its decision in West Moberly First Nation v. British Columbia on Monday, in which Justice Robert Johnston ruled that the western boundary of Treaty 8 lies along the Continental Divide that which separates the waters that flow to the Arctic and Pacific oceans. A portion of that western boundary overlaps with the northeast section of Tahltan traditional territory.

“The Tahltan Nation never signed Treaty 8, and it has no effect on our Nation’s aboriginal title and rights,” said Tahltan Central Government President Chad Norman Day. “While we respect the choice of other First Nations to enter into treaty, we expect those Nations to also respect our territory, our people and our rights.”

The Court decision is limited to clarifying the location of the western boundary, but does not interpret any other clauses of Treaty 8, and it does not grant Treaty 8 bands the right to exercise treaty hunting rights in Tahltan territory.

“This decision is not a license for Treaty 8 bands to now come and hunt in Tahltan territory,” said Day. “Tahltan title and rights are grounded in our people’s long and deep connection to our territory. Our elders tell us that the Treaty 8 people never came to our land. They have no rights in our territory.”

The Tahltan Central Government was granted intervenor status in the court case, and argued that the court should be careful to limit its decision to defining the boundary, and not imply that Treaty 8 bands can exercise hunting rights up to that boundary.

A copy of the decision can be found on the BC Courts website: http://www.courts.gov.bc.ca/jdb-txt/sc/17/17/2017BCSC1700.htm