SuperPark Founder wanting to turn indoor playground into a recreational facility

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace SuperPark Society is looking for partnerships after not being selected as a finalist for the Kraft Heinz Project Play competition.

SuperPark Chair and Founder Jaandi Roemer said she believes she didn’t qualify for Project Play was because the Society doesn’t have a facility at this point. Roemer said the Society’s business plan keeps growing, and that the group would like to see their planned indoor playground also see use as a multi-purpose facility. Feedback from the community has evolved the Society’s original plans, which Roemer said should attract people from the surrounding area.

The group is currently looking for a location to start the building process. Once that happens, they will qualify to be able to apply for grants from the government.

Roemer added that the Society will put in another application for Project Play next year.