Sunshine and baseball were the name of the game this past weekend

TAYLOR, B.C. – Softball teams from Fort St. John and the surrounding area made the trip to Taylor this past weekend for the second annual Travis Waite Memorial Slo-pitch tournament.

Nine teams participated in the tournament this year with the Fireballs defeating the Waite family team, the Travengers, in the final game.

In total, $5,500 was raised this year for the Travis Waite Memorial Foundation, roughly $1,700 more than at last year’s inaugural tournament. The Foundation gives local lower income children the opportunity to participate in organized sports.

Waite’s cousin Tara Waite-Myers said that in addition to planning next year’s tournament, the Foundation is thinking about also adding a golf tournament in the future.