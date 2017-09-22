Sun Life employees raising money for Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Employees at the Sun Life Financial branch in Fort St. John are raising money for the Women’s Resource Society.

The employees are doing the fundraiser for the food bank at the Society, which has been seeing a drop in donations recently. The employees said that they will be collecting money to buy groceries for the food bank, and that management at Sun Life will match donations up to $500.

The fundraiser is happening from now until October 6th. For more information, or to donate, visit Sun Life Financial in Fort St. John on 100th Ave.