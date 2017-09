FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person in the South Peace is $500,000 richer today.

In Saturday nights Lotto 649 draw, one person in the South Peace of B.C. won the Extra worth $500,000. That person, who hasn’t come forward yet, matched all four numbers on the Extra with 28, 44, 78 and 89.

In the guaranteed prize draw there was a million dollar winner from Quebec, but the grand prize didn’t have a winner and will be carried over until the next draw.