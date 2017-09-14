Solar Power on the Horizon for Hudson’s Hope

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope is creating B.C.’s largest solar project as 1500 solar panels went up in the community.

Through the summer and fall around 500 kilowatts of grid-tied solar were installed to roofs of six community municipal buildings, including curling rink, arena District Office, public works shop and tourist information center.

Many of the buildings being outfitted will have all power produced by solar array, reducing electricity cost of that building to nearly zero.

Chief Administration Officer Tom Matus says the District’s electricity costs should reduce by $70,000 per year, or $3 million over the next 30 years.

Mayor Gwen Johansson said, when completed this will be the largest municipal solar array in BC. We are proud to be a leader in electricity self-generation, and appreciate the BC Hydro net-metering initiative that helps us achieve it.

The community received a $1.35 million grant from the Strategic Priorities Fund/Federal Gas Tax Fund through the Union of BC Municipalities for the project.

Experienced solar designers and installers Peace Energy Renewable Energy Cooperative and Moch Electric Ltd. Co-built the power systems. Because local hiring, training and education are important to the District, Hudson’s Hope High School students were hired for the summer to assist with solar installation, and other education and training opportunities will be offered during construction. District personnel will also be trained to monitor, operate and maintain the solar systems over the long term.

Electrical costs of the District will reduce by an average of 75 per cent according to Mayor Johansson.