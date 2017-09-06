Smoky skies bulletin issued for South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The South Peace region is now under a smoky skies bulletin after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement this afternoon.

The Minsitry of Environment says that smoke concentrations will vary widely due to changes in winds, fire behaviour and temperatures.

People with heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of smoke and should watch for any change in symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure. If any symptoms are noted, affected individuals should take steps to reduce their exposure to smoke and if necessary see their physician. People with symptoms should go to their health care provider, walk in clinic or emergency department depending on severity of symptoms.

The Bulletin will remain in effect until further notice. For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca.