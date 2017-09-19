FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting a small power outage in Charlie Lake.

Approximately 171 customers are affected by the outage that started just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. At last report, has assigned a crew to restore power, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

The outage is affecting the following area:

West of PARADISE LN, North of HILLTOP DR, South of CHARLIE LK CRS, East of JACKPINE RD. Under investigation.

