SlowPitch League putting forth notion for mandatory helmets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slowpitch League is looking at making helmets mandatory.

FSJMSL Secretary Becky Pruden said the League hosted a post-season meeting at the Lido Theatre two weeks ago as a way to gauge everyone’s take on the matter. The league is considering making helmets mandatory after a player from Courtney was struck in the head by a thrown ball and passed away in late August. B.C.’s Softball Association has made helmets mandatory following the incident.

Most of the participants from last year’s slowpitch season, which saw over 50 teams compete felt it should be a personal choice to wear helmets and not be made mandatory. Pruden, who recently moved to Fort St. John from Vancouver Island was used to wearing a helmet because it was part of the rules in her old slowpitch league. She said she was shocked to learn it wasn’t part of the rules here, and will be purchasing a helmet for next year. According to Pruden, baseball helmets can be found online for as little as $25.

Pruden said the league will be presenting a notion of making helmets mandatory at its next annual general meeting in February before the season gets underway in May.