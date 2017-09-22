Site C workforce drops in July, though number of TFW’s increased

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released July’s employment statistics from the Site C dam which shows the dam’s total workforce dropped while the number of Temporary Foreign Workers increased.

According to the statistics published by Hydro today, the total number of people working on Site C in some capacity dropped from 2,633 in June to 2,549 in July. Most of those losses came in the category of Construction and Non-Construction Contractors, where 2,145 workers were employed, down from 2,224 the month before. Engineers and Project Team member numbers dropped by only five.

Of the nearly 2,150 contractors working on site in July, 1,678 or 78 percent were B.C. residents, a decrease of 66 compared to June. The number of Peace River Regional District primary residents working as contractors on Site C in July totalled 703, a drop of 68 compared to the first month of the summer. The percentage of local contractors also dropped by two percent, and comprised 33 percent of the contractor workforce in July.

The number of Aboriginal workers dropped from 213 to 193, while number of women onsite only dropped by four, from 378 to 374.

In July, there were a total of nine temporary foreign workers working on the Site C project, an increase from the six employed in June. The employment statistics also show that there was an increase in apprentice contractors, the number of which jumped from 47 to 62.