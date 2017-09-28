Site C community input sessions coming to Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission will be hosting three Community Input Sessions into its Site C Inquiry in the Peace Region this weekend.

There will be a session in Hudson’s Hope at the Pearkes Centre that will take place on Saturday, September 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fort St. John will host sessions on October 1st and 2nd at the Pomeroy Hotel from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The full list of public sessions can be found below.

Attendees can pre-register to speak at a community input session at: http://www.sitecinquiry.com/community-input-sessions/ or by telephone at 1-844-815-6190. Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited. Registration closes at 8 p.m. the day prior to each community input session. Registrants must check in at least 20 minutes prior to the session. Attendees who have not registered will be welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis providing space is available.