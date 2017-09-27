Shell drops fuel prices in Fort St. John for 75 lucky motorists

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shell Groundbirch and Shell Canada’s retail division teamed up to bring a special deal to 75 lucky Fort St. John motorists today.

Starting a 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, the first 75 motorists that fuelled up at the Shell gas station on 96a St. next to the Totem Mall paid just 75 cents per litre. The special price, which was offered on all fuels and fuel grades sold at the filling station, was in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the Alaska Highway.

Shell spokeswoman Jennifer Prochera said that the company hosted the customer appreciation event to thank their customers. In addition to the discount at the fuel pump, Prochera said that customers were also awarded with other prizes that ranged from $50 to $500 in value.