Shaw says fix is in progress for outage in B.C. Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Shaw customers in Fort St. John, Taylor, and Dawson Creek are still without service this morning.

Shaw said on its support website that some customers in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Taylor and the surrounding areas may be experiencing interruptions to their Internet, TV, and phone services yesterday afternoon. At 6:45 p.m. yesterday, Shaw said that technicians were working at the source of the outage, and would be remaining onsite until full services were restored.

In another update at 10:15 p.m., support staff said that technicians were waiting for a part that was expected to arrive “very soon.” Shaw said that the next update on the situation will be posted this morning at 7:00 a.m.