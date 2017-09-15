September is LiveIt Green month in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – To help educate city residents on tips to conserve energy, the city is calling September the Liveit Green month.

Communications Director Julie Rogers says that during this month the city goes “full out” on an education campaign with Facebook posts, giving away reusable shopping bags and coffee mugs for free.

The city is hosting a number of events this month to promote LiveIt Green. The yard waste drop off tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Center, will give people the opportunity to dispose of yard waste. Leaves, grass, small branches and shrubs are all acceptable. Anything in a bag or as big as a tree trunk is not.

Rogers says that next Saturday their will be a open house at the water treatment plant at 10:00 a.m. to help promote conserving water also conserves electricity. Because it took “electricity to make your water clean.”

For more information visit: www.fortstjohn.ca/liveitgreen