Senior killed driving mobility scooter in Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. — Mounties in Beaverlodge are continuing to investigate how a fatal collision occurred between a truck and a mobility scooter earlier this week.

At approximately 8:22 on Tuesday morning, members of the Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 11th Street and 4th Avenue. A 74 year-old man driving a battery powered scooter was travelling east on 11 Street when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

The driver of the scooter was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The man’s next of kin has been notified, and his identity will not be released. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has any additional information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).