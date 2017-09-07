Second Fort St. John company confirmed as Trans Mountain contractor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John-based Macro Enterprises confirmed today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Macro Pipeline Services Inc., and France-based Spiecapag, have been named as one of several contractors selected for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Both Macro Pipeline and Spiecapag have joined together in a joint venture as a sole contractor.

The memorandum of understanding with the Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture is for the construction of approximately 85 kilometres of pipeline from the Coquihalla Summit to a spot near Hope, referred to as pipeline “Spread 5B”. The parties are currently negotiating the terms and conditions of the definitive commercial agreement for construction. Macro will provide more details once the terms and conditions of the construction contract have been fully negotiated and settled.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to Macro Enterprises yesterday after receiving word that Kinder Morgan had named the six contractors selected to build Trans Mountain, but did not receive a response by press time.