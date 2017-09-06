Second advance voting day in Fort St. John council by-election is today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Today is the second day of advance voting in the by-election to fill the vacant seat on Fort St. John City Council.

There are seven candidates vying to become the City’s next councillor. The seven candidates are: Cindy Dettling, Christopher Flury, Becky Grimsrud, Lilia Hansen, Edwina Nearhood, Randy Vincent, and Barry Wilkinson.

The City’s Director of Legislative Services Janet Prestley said that a total of 116 voters came out to the Pomeroy Sport Centre last Wednesday for the first day of advance voting.

The Lido Theatre and Moose FM will be hosting an all candidates forum this evening. All seven of the candidates have been invited to attend the forum, where members of the public will have a chance to hear from each candidate, and ask them questions about their platforms. The forum will start at 7:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30.

Voting is taking place today at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The by-election itself takes place Saturday, September 9th. Voting is also taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on both those day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.