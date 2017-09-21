Sears has no intention of opening new Fort St. John store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Sears Canada does not have and plans to replace its Hometown Store in Fort St. John, which is closing its doors this fall.

Sears Canada spokesman Vince Power said that Sears was notified that Brad Small, the current owner of the Sears Hometown Store in Fort St. John, had communicated his intentions to leave the store and start his own business. Power said that the store’s last day in business will be November 30th, the day before Small announced that he will open his own furniture and appliance store.

Power said that Sears is aware that Small is planning to go into business independently, and that the the company has no current plans to open a store in the community. He explained that Sears customers will still be able to order items online and in the Sears catalogue, and that options are available for those customers to get goods shipped to their homes or to the nearest Sears location, which is currently located in Beaverlodge.

Power said that customers would only have to pay a shipping surcharge on larger, heavier items ordered from Sears, a company policy anywhere in Canada including in urban centres.