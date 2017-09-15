Search and Rescue crews looking for two overdue boaters on Halfway River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Search and Rescue has been called out in the search for at least two boaters that have gone missing.

NPSAR President Brian Lamond said that search and rescue crews were activated this morning after a jet boat went missing yesterday. Lamond said that the boat’s occupants, of which there are at least two, left Peace Island Park yesterday afternoon. The boaters were due to return to Peace Island Park yesterday evening, but have failed to materialize.

Lamond was not able to provide the number of boaters missing on the jet boat, nor was he able to provide their descriptions or a description of the boat itself. More details are expected later this morning.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.