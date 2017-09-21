Search and Rescue crews called out to ATV rollover near Sikanni Chief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace Search and Rescue crews have been called out after an ATV accident north of Fort St. John this afternoon.

NPSAR Search Manager Brian Lamond said that crews were called out just after 1:30 this afternoon to assist BC Ambulance service crews in evacuating an injured ATV rider near Sikanni Chief. Lamond was not able to provide any further details, other than the incident is a single-vehicle ATV rollover.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.