School websites are the best parent resources for back to school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 is gearing up for the influx of students to arrive at schools next week.

Superintendent Dave Sloan said that all schools across the Peace River North school districts will be reopening for business on Tuesday, which will be a shortened day for all elementary school students. The exception to that rule in for Kindergarten students, who start several weeks from now. All rural schools, including in Hudson’s Hope and Prespatou also reopen on Tuesday. The websites of all SD60 schools can be found below:

For students in Middle and Secondary School, their first day of school is going to be varying depending on which grade or class students are taking. Sloan said that the best resource for parents is to check their respective kids’ school website.

Sloan said that the school district is also still looking to fill several vacancies, similar to many school districts across the province. He added that all schools across the district do have contingencies in place to deal with potential staffing shortages come next week.