School District 59 looking to hire more casual bus drivers

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River South School District is looking to fill several vacancies in their list of casual school bus drivers.

School District 59’s Transportation Manager Jeff Lekstrom said that the District is short school bus drivers, but that they do have a full complement of full-time drivers. Lekstrom explained that the District is looking to hire more casual drivers, as the casual drivers are all currently working full-time because of resignations and other factors including the increased economic activity in the Peace Region.

Lekstrom said that SD59 has been short casual drivers for several years now, largely because of the unique aspects of the job. He said that work hours range from between four and seven hours per day, and that working well with children is also a requirement.

Lekstrom said that when it comes to prospective employees, a Class 2 driver’s license is a requirement, although he said that the District would help train the right person to obtain that license.

For more information on applying to be a casual school bus driver, contact School District 59 via their website: https://www.sd59.bc.ca/node/2200.