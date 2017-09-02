Save-on-Foods recalls pineapple chucks across B.C. including Fort St. John

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning consumers that the Hepatitis A virus has been detected in a sample of Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks that may have been sold in Fort St. John.
The pineapple chunks were sold in ready-to-go cups and were produced on August 11 and distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C (a list of stores is below).
The fruit cups may have been on sale from August 11th and had a best before date of August 19th.
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the investigation is ongoing and other products are believed to be affected. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
To date no illnesses have been reported. The Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days after exposure.
For more information, visit Northern Health’s website.
Stores where the product was sold:
Save-on-Foods
300 – 32700 S. Fraser Way (West Oaks Mall)
BC
Abbotsford
Save-on-Foods
2388 Whatcom Road
BC
Abbotsford
Save-on-Foods
3433 North Road
BC
Burnaby
Save-on-Foods
4469 Kingsway (Old Orchard Shopping Mall)
BC
Burnaby
PriceSmart Foods
4650 Kingsway
BC
Burnaby
Save-on-Foods
200 – 7155 Kingsway
BC
Burnaby
Save-on-Foods
4399 Lougheed Hwy
BC
Burnaby
Save-on-Foods
46020 Yale Road (Salish Plaza)
BC
Chilliwack
Save-on-Foods
45635 Tamihi Way
BC
Chilliwack
Save-on-Foods
2991 Lougheed Highway (Pinetree Village)
BC
Coquitlam
Save-on-Foods
7015 – 120th Street (Scottsdale Centre)
BC
Delta
Save-on-Foods
10345 100th Street
BC
Fort St. John
Overwaitea
1020 10th Avenue South PO Box 409
BC
Golden
Save-on-Foods
#9 – 2101 E. Trans Canada Hwy
BC
Kamloops
Save-on-Foods
200-450 Lansdowne Street
BC
Kamloops
Save-on-Foods
#10 – 301 Highway 33 W.
BC
Kelowna
Save-on-Foods
20151 Fraser Highway
BC
Langley
Save-on-Foods
8840 – 210 Street
BC
Langley
Save-on-Foods
#1 – 20255 – 64th Avenue
BC
Langley
Save-on-Foods
23981 Dewdney Trunk Road
BC
Maple Ridge
Save-on-Foods
#116 – 1700 Garcia Street PO Box 144
BC
Merritt
Save-on-Foods
400 – 32555 London Avenue
BC
Mission
Save-on-Foods
#600 – 333 Brooksbank Avenue (Park & Tilford Gardens)
BC
North Vancouver
Save-on-Foods
#161 – 2111 Main Street (Cherry Lane Shopping Centre)
BC
Penticton
Save-on-Foods
5232 Domano Blvd
BC
Prince George
Save-on-Foods
100, 1600 – 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza)
BC
Prince George
Save-on-Foods
555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall)
BC
Prince George
Save-on-Foods
3885 W. Austin Road
BC
Prince George
Save-on-Foods
555 Victoria Road PO Box 512
BC
Revelstoke
PriceSmart Foods
8200 Ackroyd Road
BC
Richmond
Save-on-Foods
3000 – 11666 Steveston Hwy
BC
Richmond
Save-on-Foods
2345 Beacon Avenue
BC
Sidney
Overwaitea
113 Red Cedar Drive PO Box 790
BC
Sparwood
Save-on-Foods
1301 Pemberton (Chieftain Mall)
BC
Squamish
Save-on-Foods
10312 King George Boulevard
BC
Surrey
Save-on-Foods
4731 Lakelse Avenue (Skeena Mall)
BC
Terrace
Save-on-Foods
#255 – 2306 Highway 6
BC
Vernon