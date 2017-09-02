News Ticker

Save-on-Foods recalls pineapple chucks across B.C. including Fort St. John

September 2, 2017 Adam Reaburn News, Regional 0

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning consumers that the Hepatitis A virus has been detected in a sample of Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks that may have been sold in Fort St. John.

The pineapple chunks were sold in ready-to-go cups and were produced on August 11 and distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C (a list of stores is below).

The fruit cups may have been on sale from August 11th and had a best before date of August 19th.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the investigation is ongoing and other products are believed to be affected.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.

To date no illnesses have been reported.  The Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days after exposure.

For more information, visit Northern Health’s website.

Stores where the product was sold:

Save-on-Foods

300 – 32700 S. Fraser Way (West Oaks Mall)

BC

Abbotsford

Save-on-Foods

2388 Whatcom Road

BC

Abbotsford

Save-on-Foods

3433 North Road

BC

Burnaby

Save-on-Foods

4469 Kingsway (Old Orchard Shopping Mall)

BC

Burnaby

PriceSmart Foods

4650 Kingsway

BC

Burnaby

Save-on-Foods

200 – 7155 Kingsway

BC

Burnaby

Save-on-Foods

4399 Lougheed Hwy

BC

Burnaby

Save-on-Foods

46020 Yale Road (Salish Plaza)

BC

Chilliwack

Save-on-Foods

45635 Tamihi Way

BC

Chilliwack

Save-on-Foods

2991 Lougheed Highway (Pinetree Village)

BC

Coquitlam

Save-on-Foods

7015 – 120th Street (Scottsdale Centre)

BC

Delta

Save-on-Foods

10345 100th Street

BC

Fort St. John

Overwaitea

1020 10th Avenue South PO Box 409

BC

Golden

Save-on-Foods

#9 – 2101 E. Trans Canada Hwy

BC

Kamloops

Save-on-Foods

200-450 Lansdowne Street

BC

Kamloops

Save-on-Foods

#10 – 301 Highway 33 W.

BC

Kelowna

Save-on-Foods

20151 Fraser Highway

BC

Langley

Save-on-Foods

8840 – 210 Street

BC

Langley

Save-on-Foods

#1 – 20255 – 64th Avenue

BC

Langley

Save-on-Foods

23981 Dewdney Trunk Road

BC

Maple Ridge

Save-on-Foods

#116 – 1700 Garcia Street PO Box 144

BC

Merritt

Save-on-Foods

400 – 32555 London Avenue

BC

Mission

Save-on-Foods

#600 – 333 Brooksbank Avenue (Park & Tilford Gardens)

BC

North Vancouver

Save-on-Foods

#161 – 2111 Main Street (Cherry Lane Shopping Centre)

BC

Penticton

Save-on-Foods

5232 Domano Blvd

BC

Prince George

Save-on-Foods

100, 1600 – 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza)

BC

Prince George

Save-on-Foods

555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall)

BC

Prince George

Save-on-Foods

3885 W. Austin Road

BC

Prince George

Save-on-Foods

555 Victoria Road PO Box 512

BC

Revelstoke

PriceSmart Foods

8200 Ackroyd Road

BC

Richmond

Save-on-Foods

3000 – 11666 Steveston Hwy

BC

Richmond

Save-on-Foods

2345 Beacon Avenue

BC

Sidney

Overwaitea

113 Red Cedar Drive PO Box 790

BC

Sparwood

Save-on-Foods

1301 Pemberton (Chieftain Mall)

BC

Squamish

Save-on-Foods

10312 King George Boulevard

BC

Surrey

Save-on-Foods

4731 Lakelse Avenue (Skeena Mall)

BC

Terrace

Save-on-Foods

#255 – 2306 Highway 6

BC

Vernon

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes