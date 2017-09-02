Save-on-Foods recalls pineapple chucks across B.C. including Fort St. John

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning consumers that the Hepatitis A virus has been detected in a sample of Western Family brand fresh pineapple chunks that may have been sold in Fort St. John.

The pineapple chunks were sold in ready-to-go cups and were produced on August 11 and distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C (a list of stores is below).

The fruit cups may have been on sale from August 11th and had a best before date of August 19th.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, the investigation is ongoing and other products are believed to be affected. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

To date no illnesses have been reported. The Hepatitis A vaccine can prevent hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days after exposure.

For more information, visit Northern Health’s website.

Stores where the product was sold: Save-on-Foods 300 – 32700 S. Fraser Way (West Oaks Mall) BC Abbotsford Save-on-Foods 2388 Whatcom Road BC Abbotsford Save-on-Foods 3433 North Road BC Burnaby Save-on-Foods 4469 Kingsway (Old Orchard Shopping Mall) BC Burnaby PriceSmart Foods 4650 Kingsway BC Burnaby Save-on-Foods 200 – 7155 Kingsway BC Burnaby Save-on-Foods 4399 Lougheed Hwy BC Burnaby Save-on-Foods 46020 Yale Road (Salish Plaza) BC Chilliwack Save-on-Foods 45635 Tamihi Way BC Chilliwack Save-on-Foods 2991 Lougheed Highway (Pinetree Village) BC Coquitlam Save-on-Foods 7015 – 120th Street (Scottsdale Centre) BC Delta

Save-on-Foods 10345 100th Street BC Fort St. John Overwaitea 1020 10th Avenue South PO Box 409 BC Golden Save-on-Foods #9 – 2101 E. Trans Canada Hwy BC Kamloops Save-on-Foods 200-450 Lansdowne Street BC Kamloops Save-on-Foods #10 – 301 Highway 33 W. BC Kelowna Save-on-Foods 20151 Fraser Highway BC Langley Save-on-Foods 8840 – 210 Street BC Langley Save-on-Foods #1 – 20255 – 64th Avenue BC Langley Save-on-Foods 23981 Dewdney Trunk Road BC Maple Ridge Save-on-Foods #116 – 1700 Garcia Street PO Box 144 BC Merritt Save-on-Foods 400 – 32555 London Avenue BC Mission Save-on-Foods #600 – 333 Brooksbank Avenue (Park & Tilford Gardens) BC North Vancouver Save-on-Foods #161 – 2111 Main Street (Cherry Lane Shopping Centre) BC Penticton Save-on-Foods 5232 Domano Blvd BC Prince George Save-on-Foods 100, 1600 – 15th Avenue (Parkwood Plaza) BC Prince George Save-on-Foods 555 Central Street (Spruceland Mall) BC Prince George Save-on-Foods 3885 W. Austin Road BC Prince George Save-on-Foods 555 Victoria Road PO Box 512 BC Revelstoke PriceSmart Foods 8200 Ackroyd Road BC Richmond Save-on-Foods 3000 – 11666 Steveston Hwy BC Richmond Save-on-Foods 2345 Beacon Avenue BC Sidney Overwaitea 113 Red Cedar Drive PO Box 790 BC Sparwood Save-on-Foods 1301 Pemberton (Chieftain Mall) BC Squamish Save-on-Foods 10312 King George Boulevard BC Surrey Save-on-Foods 4731 Lakelse Avenue (Skeena Mall) BC Terrace Save-on-Foods #255 – 2306 Highway 6 BC Vernon