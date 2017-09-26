Safe Stop buses at locations across the city

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The third annual Safe Stop is taking place today across Fort St. John.

The campaign which started three years ago by School District 60 and driver Cindy Dettling, to help remind and educate the motoring public that school bus lights function in the same way as lights in an intersection. Yellow lights mean slow down and red lights mean stop. The event has since turned into a province wide event.

Safe Stop Coordinator, Cindy Dettling said, “infractions have almost been cut down by a third since we started doing this campaign three years ago. I’m hoping that one day that number goes down to zero. We need to keep our children safe.”

Participants in todays event could win a $50 gift card to a local business, just for showing up.

Safe Stop buses will be parked at Canada Safeway, Walmart, Home Hardware and Price Smart till noon.