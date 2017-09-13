Rodeo results are in from the weekend in Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in Hudson’s Hope High School Rodeo this past Saturday and Sunday.
In the Senior high division,
Barrel Racing
- Lainey Proctor – Prince George 17.157 seconds
- Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 17.169 seconds
- Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 17.335 seconds
Break Away Roping
- Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.6 seconds
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 3.6 seconds
- Hanna Pederson – Gundy 4.8 seconds
Tie Down Roping
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 11.5 seconds
- Derek Hadland – Baldonnel 13.4 seconds
- Dexter Keith – Peace River District 20.5 seconds
Goat Tying
- Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 8.7 seconds
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 9.4 seconds
- Tommi-Sue Little – Dawson Creek 9.8 seconds
Steer Wrestling
- Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 15.4 seconds
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 16.3 seconds
Saddle Bronc
- Tyrel Robert – Fort St. John 62 points
Bull Riding
- Denton Spiers – Quensel 61 points
Team Roping – Mixed
- Hanna Pederson/Tyrel Bondaroff 10.4 seconds
- Zane Jones/Jaytin Jones 10.5 seconds
- Fallyn Mills/Megan Smith 12.0 seconds
All Around Cowboy
Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 46 points
All Around Cowgirl
Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 55 points
In the Junior Division
Barrel Racing
- Tate Rohloff – Sunset House, AB 16.874 seconds
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 17.368 seconds
- Twiggy Esau – Arras 17.887 seconds
Break Away Roping – Girls
- Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 7.2 seconds
- Twiggy Esau – Arras 21.0 seconds
Break Away Roping – Boys
- Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 12.4 seconds
Goat Tying – Girls
- Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 10.0 seconds
- Tate Rohloff – Sunset House, AB 11.7 seconds
- Kali Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 12.1 seconds
Goat Tying – Boys
- Tyler Peserson – Gundy, AB 12.3 seconds
- Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 16.5 seconds
- Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 19.2 seconds
Tie Down Roping – Boys
- Tyler Pederson – Gundy AB 22.1 seconds
Team Roping – Mixed
- Carson Johnson/Jesse Jones 27.5 seconds
All Around Cowboy
- Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 49 points
All Around Cowgirl
- Twiggy Esau – Arras 58 points.