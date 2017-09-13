Rodeo results are in from the weekend in Hudson’s Hope

September 13, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on Rodeo results are in from the weekend in Hudson’s Hope
Some of the BCHSRA rodeo action in Hudson's Hope this past weekend. Photo credit: District of Hudson's Hope / Facebook

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in Hudson’s Hope High School Rodeo this past Saturday and Sunday.

In the Senior high division,

Barrel Racing

  • Lainey Proctor – Prince George 17.157 seconds
  • Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 17.169 seconds
  • Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 17.335 seconds

Break Away Roping

  • Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.6 seconds
  • Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 3.6 seconds
  •  Hanna Pederson – Gundy 4.8 seconds

Tie Down Roping

  • Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 11.5 seconds
  • Derek Hadland – Baldonnel 13.4 seconds
  • Dexter Keith – Peace River District 20.5 seconds

Goat Tying

  • Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 8.7 seconds
  • Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 9.4 seconds
  • Tommi-Sue Little – Dawson Creek 9.8 seconds

Steer Wrestling

  • Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 15.4 seconds
  • Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 16.3 seconds

Saddle Bronc

  • Tyrel Robert – Fort St. John 62 points

Bull Riding

  • Denton Spiers – Quensel 61 points

Team Roping – Mixed

  • Hanna Pederson/Tyrel Bondaroff 10.4 seconds
  • Zane Jones/Jaytin Jones 10.5 seconds
  • Fallyn Mills/Megan Smith 12.0 seconds

All Around Cowboy

Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 46 points

All Around Cowgirl

Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 55 points

In the Junior Division

Barrel Racing

  • Tate Rohloff – Sunset House, AB 16.874 seconds
  • Fallon Jones – Prince George 17.368 seconds
  • Twiggy Esau – Arras 17.887 seconds

Break Away Roping – Girls

  • Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 7.2 seconds
  • Twiggy Esau – Arras 21.0 seconds

Break Away Roping – Boys

  • Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 12.4 seconds

Goat Tying – Girls

  • Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 10.0 seconds
  • Tate Rohloff – Sunset House, AB 11.7 seconds
  • Kali Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 12.1 seconds

Goat Tying – Boys

  • Tyler Peserson – Gundy, AB 12.3 seconds
  • Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 16.5 seconds
  • Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 19.2 seconds

Tie Down Roping – Boys

  • Tyler Pederson – Gundy AB 22.1 seconds

Team Roping – Mixed

  • Carson Johnson/Jesse Jones 27.5 seconds

All Around Cowboy

  • Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 49 points

All Around Cowgirl

  • Twiggy Esau – Arras 58 points.