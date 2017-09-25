Robert Ogilvie Elementary chosen as Indigo Adopt a School recipient

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation announced today that Robert Ogilvie Elementary School in Fort St. John has been chosen as a recipient for the Indigo 2017 Adopt a School program.

Adopt a School is a national fundraising campaign that supports high-needs elementary school libraries. During the campaign, Indigo, its employees and their communities rally together to raise in-store donations and online donations with each dollar raised going towards transforming their adopted school’s library.

The local Coles store at the Totem Mall will fundraise on the school’s behalf during the three-week campaign, providing an opportunity for the school to purchase new books and educational resources that are in short supply.

From September 16th – October 8th, the Adopt a School program will unite 185 high-needs elementary schools with local Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores, Reading at school plays a major role in children’s academic and future success by boosting their drive to learn, especially in low-income areas where kids may not have access to books at home.

Since its inception, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $25 million to support more than 3,000 Canadian elementary schools.