Referendum passes to reopen Tate Creek Community Centre

TOMSLAKE, B.C. — A referendum passed last Saturday to allow the Peace River Regional District to provide financial assistance to the Tate Creek Community Association to reopen the community centre near Tomslake.

The Tate Creek Community Association purchased the Tate Creek School, which previously closed, for the purpose of reopening the attached Community Centre. As such, they are seeking the support of the Tate Creek community to assist by approving the assent vote. The Peace River Regional District passed a bylaw that would allow for the PRRD to provide financial assistance to the operation of the community centre, provided the motion passed in a referendum of area residents.

The PRRD held the referendum last Saturday, when the bylaw was approved. 189 voters took part in the referendum, with 118 voting in favour, and 71 voting against. Out of 718 eligible voters in the area, voter turnout for the referendum was 26 percent.