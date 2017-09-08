RCMP arrest male after robbery at Taylor Liquor Store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at the Taylor Liquor Store.

Stuart Serson is alleged to have robbed the Taylor Liquor Store on August 30, 2017. Serson was arrested by the RCMP in Hope B.C. on September 4.

At around 7:20pm on August 30, the RCMP allege Serson was armed with a pistol and entered the business. A handful of cash was taken from the till before the suspect left in a sport utility vehicle.

Serson has been charged with multiple accounts of committing robbery where a firearm is used, operating motor vehicle while disqualified and using a firearm for imitation.