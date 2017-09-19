Rainfall warning issued for the B.C. South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the South Peace.

The warning calls for rain to be heavy at times with up to 50mm of rain expected by early Wednesday afternoon.

In the North Peace, rain is expected to continue into Wednesday with 10 to 15 mm overnight Tuesday and another 5 to 10 mm on Wednesday.

See the full weather warning for the B.C. South Peace below.

9:02 PM PDT Tuesday 19 September 2017

Rainfall warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Precipitation streaming in from a low pressure system in the Prairies is delivering high rainfall rates to the south Peace Region tonight and will continue throughout Wednesday. Up to 50mm of rain is expected by early Wednesday afternoon. The system will weaken and move south late Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

